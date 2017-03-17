Scammon Bay Girls Advance To Semifinals

The Scammon Bay girls basketball team defeated Ninilchik last night 43 to 26 and will advance to the 1A semifinals today, March 17, in the State Championship in Anchorage. They will face Buckland, which won over Klawock yesterday. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. The Aniak girls faced a tight quarterfinal battle with Selawik yesterday, but ended up losing 66 to 57.

In 2A play, the Chevak Comets girls team lost to Bristol Bay yesterday 73 to 30.

Consolation girls games saw Newtok prevailing over Nunamiut 43 to 36 and St. Mary's beating Gambell 41 to 35.

In the boys games, Alakanuk and Chefornak battled through a tight consolation round contest last night, with Chefornak coming out on top 65 to 55.