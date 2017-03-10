KYUK AM

Search And Rescue Groups Across YK Delta Will Meet In Bethel Next Week To Tighten Delta Safety Net

By Johanna Eurich 1 minute ago

Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley and Vice President Fritz Charles address BSAR members at a regular meeting on February 2, 2017.
Credit Anna Rose MacArthur / KYUK

The real heroes of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta will be comparing notes next week at a Search and Rescue Conference in Bethel.

Just about anyone involved with public safety in the region, such as the Alaska State Troopers, Air National Guard, Village Public Safety Officers, Alaska Search and Rescue, and volunteers from search and rescue groups across the Delta will be looking at ways they can tighten the region's safety net.

The three-day conference sponsored by Bethel Search and Rescue will start on March 15 at the ONC multipurpose building.

The idea for a regional meeting surfaced some years ago, but will become a reality next week with a focus on learning new tools and sharing ideas on how to find and rescue those who need help in the rivers, tundra, and hills that make up the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.