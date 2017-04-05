Search and Rescue Has Found The Two Overdue Travelers Snowmachining From Kasigluk To Toksook Bay

Search and Rescue volunteers have found both travelers who were overdue on a snowmachining trip from Kasigluk to Toksook Bay Sunday night, a distance of more than 90 miles.

Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed that one man found Wednesday morning is in good health, and the other man, found Wednesday afternoon five miles outside Nightmute on Nelson Island is being checked out by health officials. He was reported to be cold, hungry and exhausted.

An aerial search along with ground volunteer search and rescue teams launched from Nightmute, Toksook Bay, Kasigluk, and Bethel on Tuesday.

Wilson Twitchell with Kasigluk Search and Rescue says that 15 to 20 volunteers went out from the village Tuesday morning in a fleet of personal vehicles, sleds, and snowmachines.

Twitchell stresses the importance of filling a Trip Plan on the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation's website.

"It helps the search and rescue groups gather information," said Twitchell, "and speed up the efforts in finding those people that we’re searching for.

A trip plan can narrow down and increase the likelihood of success in a search. This search was successful anyway.