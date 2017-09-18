KYUK AM

Second Annual Meeting of YK Delta Women In Philanthropy This Wednesday

The YK Delta Women in Philanthropy group is holding their second annual membership meeting at the Bethel Cultural Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.
Credit Courtesy of YK Delta Women in Philanthropy

Member and organizer Vicki Malone sees the group as a way of staying connected to the YK Delta community and its needs.

 

“It’s a great opportunity to get together with people and make a difference. I can’t make a big difference all by myself,” Malone said. “I don’t have those kind of resources, but if I join with other women I can make a difference.”

With approximately 55 members, last year the group raised over $25,000. It has given money to both international and local projects.

 

