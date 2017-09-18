Second Annual Meeting of YK Delta Women In Philanthropy This Wednesday

On Wednesday this week, the YK Delta Women in Philanthropy group is holding their second annual membership meeting at the Bethel Cultural Center. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all women.

Member and organizer Vicki Malone sees the group as a way of staying connected to the YK Delta community and its needs.

“It’s a great opportunity to get together with people and make a difference. I can’t make a big difference all by myself,” Malone said. “I don’t have those kind of resources, but if I join with other women I can make a difference.”

With approximately 55 members, last year the group raised over $25,000. It has given money to both international and local projects.

