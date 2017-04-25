Senate Committee Hearing Public Testimony On HB 115

The two houses of the state Legislature have yet to agree on a budget plan. Today, Tuesday, April 25 a Senate committee plans to hear public testimony on the House bill to implement an income tax and re-structure how the earnings of the Permanent Fund are distributed.

The opportunity to give comments to the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee about House Bill 115 comes at 5 p.m. at the Bethel Legislative Information Office.

The House Majority estimates a state income tax would generate $687 million, and that money would go to fund public education. The state tax would work similarly to the federal income tax.

Each person speaking will have two minutes. People must be signed in by 6:30 p.m. to participate. If you plan to testify, call 543-3541.