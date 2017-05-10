Senator Hoffman Looks To Revive “Blue Sky Estates” Subdivision

State Senator and Bethel resident Lyman Hoffman is reviving his effort to develop a subdivision on his native allotment near the Bethel airport. The proposed “Blue Sky Estates” would wrap around Larson Subdivision.

On Thursday the Bethel Planning Commission is meeting in City Hall at 6:30 p.m. to hear Senator Hoffman’s preliminary plans for his proposal to develop 82 lots on his 22.38 acre site.

If you’re thinking you’ve heard this story before, it’s because you have. Senator Hoffman initially proposed the subdivision in 2014. At that time, the Planning Commission approved the plan with conditions. The timeframe for meeting those conditions has since lapsed, and Hoffman is starting the process again.

The Planning Commission will decide whether to deny, approve, or approve with conditions the proposal for Hoffman's "Blue Sky Estates".