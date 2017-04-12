Sewage Leak Repaired At Building Holding Subway And Alba's Coffee Shop

A sewage leak discovered in Bethel last Friday has been repaired and cleaned up. The leak was located in a building off Ridgecrest Drive which houses Alba’s Coffee Shop and Subway. The building's owner, Shpetim Dema, says that the leak was due to an equipment malfunction of their lift station pump, which connects to the city’s main sewage line.

Within a twelve-hour period the pump was replaced and bleach was used to clean up the site, says Dema and Public Works Director Bill Arnold. Arnold called this more of a property issue than a city issue. Come spring, Dema is planning to install a new gravity sewage system in the building to avoid any future leaks.

SaveSave