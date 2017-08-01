Slideshow: A Gray Whale On The Kuskokwim

Over the weekend, volunteers from Napaskiak and surrounding communities worked to salvage a whale killed on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Kuskokwim River.

The legal implications of this incident are unknown at this point, but it is clear that whales are protected species under federal law and international treaty.

The whale’s arrival surprised Kuskokwim residents when it was spotted near Napaskiak on Thursday afternoon. Hunters surrounded the whale with 30 to 50 boats and struggled to kill it using guns, seal harpoons, and whatever they had on hand. It took them around 90 minutes to kill the whale, but without the proper equipment to land it, the whale sank.

Locals worked to salvage the carcass and pull it to shore. After two days of working around the clock and welding giant, custom hooks, they succeeded.

Once on shore, the whale was butchered and the meat and blubber distributed to hundreds of people from villages up and down the Kuskokwim River.

"We brought the whale up; it's here. We are going to feed everyone," said Napaskiak Tribal Administrator, Sharon Williams. "It's not just for us, it's for the whole Kuskokwim."