Slideshow: A Gray Whale On The Kuskokwim

  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • On Friday, July 28, Joseph Evon (pictured left) leads a team to hook a whale that was killed and sank to the bottom of the Kuskokwim River. The orange buoy indicates where the whale is located.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Volunteers in Napaskiak welded giant, custom hooks, to drag a gray whale out of the river and onto the shore. The gray whale was hunted and killed last Thursday, July 27, 2017.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • One-year-old Erin Agnes takes home a load of muktuk for her family after a gray whale was hunted and eventually harvested outside of Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29. Residents of the Kuskokwim region have never seen a gray whale swim this far upriver.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Boiled muktuk with salt is shared at the butcher site of a gray whale that swam up the Kuskokwim River last week.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage and butcher the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Willie John of Bethel hauls a slice of whale blubber to his boat on July 29, 2017 in Napaskiak. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage and butcher the whale and collect blubber and meat.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Bethel Fire Chief, and local butcher, Bill Howell helped cut and distribute the meat and blubber of a gray whale that was hunted and harvested in Napaskiak last week.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The whale killed in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday night is butchered, and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak on Saturday, July 29, 2017. People from up and down the river traveled to Napaskiak to help salvage the whale.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Napaskiak Honorary Elder Chief Chris Larson oversaw the harvest and distribution of a gray whale that swam up the Kuskokwim last week.
    Katie Basile / KYUK

Over the weekend, volunteers from Napaskiak and surrounding communities worked to salvage a whale killed on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Kuskokwim River. 

The legal implications of this incident are unknown at this point, but it is clear that whales are protected species under federal law and international treaty.

The whale’s arrival surprised Kuskokwim residents when it was spotted near Napaskiak on Thursday afternoon. Hunters surrounded the whale with 30 to 50 boats and struggled to kill it using guns, seal harpoons, and whatever they had on hand. It took them around 90 minutes to kill the whale, but without the proper equipment to land it, the whale sank.

Locals worked to salvage the carcass and pull it to shore. After two days of working around the clock and welding giant, custom hooks, they succeeded.

Once on shore, the whale was butchered and the meat and blubber distributed to hundreds of people from villages up and down the Kuskokwim River.

"We brought the whale up; it's here. We are going to feed everyone," said Napaskiak Tribal Administrator, Sharon Williams. "It's not just for us, it's for the whole Kuskokwim."