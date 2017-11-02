Special Bethel City Council Meeting Called For AC Liquor Application

A Special Bethel City Council Meeting has been called for Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. to consider lifting the city's protest of Alaska Commercial Company's liquor license application.

The Bethel Planning Commission signed off on a Conditional Use Permit at last month's meeting. Whether the City of Bethel’s current protest on Alaska Commercial is lifted or not, their liquor license application will appear before the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board meeting, along with that of Kusko Liquor, on November 13. Only one permit remains to be issued to Bethel.