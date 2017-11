The spookiest house in Bethel is may have held its final scare on Tuesday evening. For years, Bev Hoffman and John McDonald have transformed their cozy home into a haunted house for Halloween.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Bev and John said that they had six runaways, 16 criers, and 166 trick or treaters. They did not say how many eyeballs were consumed. In case you missed it, here’s a little Halloween story from the KYUK News Team.