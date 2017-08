A commercial opening in District 2 of the Yukon River begins today.

The six-hour opening begins at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. Fishermen need to confirm their buyer before they fish. The buying station at St. Mary’s will be operating during the opening.

King salmon caught in the gillnet opening must be released live or used for subsistence. The sale of Yukon king salmon is prohibited.