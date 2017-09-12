State Alcoholic Beverage Control Board Meeting Wednesday

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is set to consider the last remaining liquor license of the three allotted to Bethel on Wednesday morning. The issue is likely to come up at about 10:30 a.m. There are four applicants, but only one of them, Kusko Liquor, is not being protested by the City. Tundra Liquor Cache and ACC Liquor Store will also be considered under the same agenda item as "mutually exclusive and competing" applications. A review of Swanson’s Liquor Store's application, which is still under City protest, is also on the agenda as a separate item.