Initial concerns appear to be unfounded that a young man found dead in a Bethel residence in January may have died from suspicious causes.

According to information released by the Bethel Police Department, the state Medical Examiner's report classifies the death as an accident and indicates that Kyle Thomas died from acute alcohol poisoning. Thomas was found dead at 7:35 a.m on January 9, 2017.

Thomas was 30 years old. The full medical report was released to family members.