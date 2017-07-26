State Removing Fishing Restrictions Along Kuskokwim

At noon on Thursday, the state will be lifting fishing restrictions on the Kuskokwim River main-stem.

Gillnets of any size mesh can now be used in these waters but are limited to 50 fathoms in length and 45 meshes in depth.

Dipnets are now banned from these waters and fish wheels are no longer required to have a live box.

Fishermen can retain all fish, including king salmon, caught on the main-stem and do not have to release kings from live release gear.

To allow salmon to spawn, gillnets will remain prohibited in the following tributary drainages: the Kwethluk, Kasigluk, Kisaralik, Tuluksak, and Aniak. Hook and line fishing for king salmon in these tributaries will also remain prohibited. Any king salmon caught in these tributaries must be returned alive to the water.