KYUK AM

State Rep. Tammie Wilson To Hold Public Meeting In Bethel On The Office Of Children's Services

By 3 minutes ago

State House Rep. Tammie Wilson of North Pole.
Credit Alaska State Legislature

State Representative Tammie Wilson (R) of North Pole will travel to Bethel this weekend to hold a community forum on the status of the Office of Children's Services in Alaska. Wilson has called for a grand jury investigation into how the agency is performing, along with its entire parent agency, the Department of Health and Social Services. The meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11  at the Bethel Legislative Information Office. KYUK’s Adrian Wagner spoke with Wilson to find out more.