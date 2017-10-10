Storm Watch: Mild Flooding Continues In Coastal Villages

Fall storms are flooding the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s tributaries and eroding its shorelines, although the weather system has yet to threaten any homes.

Kipnuk and Tuntutuliak both reported mild flooding last week, and in Tuntutuliak the water has yet to go down to normal levels. Chefornak is experiencing higher tides than usual, and Quinhagak also experienced some flooding and coastal erosion. In a recent message, Nunalleq General Manager Mike Smith wrote that both Quinhagak and its famous archeological site are safe and sound.

Moving upriver, high winds from the south are continuing to erode Newtok’s shoreline. The community is safe, but according to Newtok Native Corporation manager Ray Carl, the river is “getting close." He added that the water is "maybe less than a hundred feet by now” from local homes.

