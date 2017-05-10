Stranded Muskox On Triangle Island Harvested

The lone muskox stranded on Triangle Island has been harvested and the meat taken to Mekoryuk.

Two hunters boated from the village on Tuesday to take the young bull.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Patrick Jones says the animal was dehydrated and malnourished with its fat reserves depleted when the hunters found it. But the meat was healthy enough to eat.

Rain and morning dew are the only sources of fresh water on the small island. What little vegetation exists has yet to green.

It’s suspected the animal drifted the three miles from Nunivak Island on an ice floe.

The state opened a special hunt for the muskox last week after hearing it was stranded and did not expect the animal to survive for long.