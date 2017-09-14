Submit Your Questions For The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum

Bethel City Council elections are around the corner. KYUK is gathering the candidates and asking them questions at Bethel City Hall on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:30 PM. Tune into a live broadcast at that time, on 640 AM. A Yup’ik translation will follow.

There are six open seats available. Eight candidates are running. Leif Albertson, Brandon Brink, Mitchell Forbes, Richard Robb, Stanley Rodgers, Naim Shabani, Mark Springer, and Thor Williams.

Submit your questions for candidates to news@KYUK.org.