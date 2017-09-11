The Tax Code Rewrite Discussion Continues

Discussion of the City’s tax code rewrite will continue at Tuesday’s Bethel City Council Meeting. City Attorney Patty Burley has included a detailed summary of the pros and cons of the rewrite in the agenda packet.

Also on the meeting agenda:

Mayor Rick Robb is proposing a new ordinance that would reduce the fees for electronic documents, making reproduced city documents available for free. City Manager Pete Williams is proposing a city budget increase for roads, water and sewer, and a boiler upgrade for the Fitness Center.

A resolution in support of public employees retirement reform will also be considered. Tune in Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. for KYUK’s live coverage of the Bethel City Council meeting.