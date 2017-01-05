Thin Ice Claims A Life Near Atmautluak

The body of Daniel Waska of Atmautluak was found on Wednesday. It is suspected that his snowmachine went through the ice as he was headed home earlier this week.

Waska was traveling through an area of mostly tundra, though there are some small rivers and lakes that have melted in the unseasonably warm weather and rain.

Tribal officials from the village recovered Waska’s body after a search lasting over 24 hours; his kin have been notified.

It is suspected that alcohol was a factor in this incident.