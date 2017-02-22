Thirty-Six YK Delta Students Attending The Feb. 2017 Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program

Thirty-six middle school students from the Lower Kuskokwim School District are in Anchorage completing their second week of ANSEP, the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program.

The two-week program at the University of Alaska Anchorage seeks to prepare students academically and socially for college and careers in science and technical fields. Students live in college dorms and complete team-based science, technology, engineering, and math - or STEM - projects.

Last week, the students built computers and met with Vivian Korthuis, CEO of the Association of Village Council Presidents. AVCP partnered with ANSEP last year when the tribal nonprofit provided a three-year, $1.5 million grant to fund students from the region attending the program.

Students from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District are also attending the February session.

LKSD Students attending ANSEP February 2017:

Akiuk Memorial School in Kasigluk: Katie Dementieff

Akula Elitnaurvik School in Kasigluk: Victoria Beaver, Kaylila Johnston, and Korben Martin

Anna Tobeluk Memorial School in Nunapitchuk: Eliza Enoch, Wassilie Tobeluk, and Alexandra Watson

Ayaprun Elitnaurvuk School in Bethel: Atsaruaq Bill, Hayden Carlson, Anson Jimmie, and Alyssa Motgin

Bethel Regional High School: Cheyenne Murphy and Carmen Wasuli

Ket'acik Aapalluk Memorial School in Kwethluk: Bradley Jackson and Dustin Jackson

Kuinerrarmiut Elitnaurviat in Quinhagak: Kody Cleveland

Kwigillingok School: Jelsa Beaver, Reagan Evon, Kyra John, Jerome Paul, and Sean Snyder

Nelson Island School in Toksook Bay: Summer Cartier

Nuniwarmiut School in Mekoryuk: Kaylee King

Tebughna School in Kasigluk: Daniel Slim

Z.J. Williiams Memorial School in Napaskiak: John Amik

Eleven students who did not have signed media releases are not listed.

Correction: The total number of students from the Lower Kuskokwim School District attending the February 2017 ANSEP has been corrected to include the number of students who do not have signed media releases.