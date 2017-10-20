KYUK AM

Trial For Alleged Aniak Shooter, Joseph Yaska, Tentatively Set For February 2018

The State of Alaska courthouse in Bethel, Alaska.
Credit Anna Rose MacArthur/KYUK

Aniak resident Joseph Yaska appeared in court Thursday during a crowded omnibus hearing in Bethel. 

The 29-year-old is accused of killing one person and wounding several others in a shooting spree in Aniak last August. He is charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and seven different counts of assault, among other charges.

Defense Attorney Terrence Haas and Assistant District Attorney Dara Gibson discussed scheduling and tentatively set the trial for February 2018. Yaska’s next hearing is scheduled for December 19.

