Troopers Allege Man Accused Of Chainsaw Attack Is Getting Help Hiding From Law

State Troopers still have not found St. Mary’s resident Russell Cornelius, and they suspect that someone is helping him hide from law enforcement.

Two weeks ago Cornelius allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a loaded rifle, attempted to stab her with a machete, and chased her through St. Mary’s with a chainsaw. In an affidavit filed on the incident, Trooper Kevin Yancey wrote that he found Cornelius shortly after his alleged crime, but Cornelius managed to flee into the nearby woods and the Troopers haven’t seen him since.

According to Trooper Spokesperson Megan Peters, Cornelius is still considered to be at large. She added that Cornelius’ girlfriend was not in protective custody because she had not requested it.

Cornelius is charged with four counts of assault in the third degree and one count of assault in the fourth degree. This isn’t the first time that he’s been charged with violence. Cornelius has pled guilty to assault six times in as many years and his girlfriend took out a protective order against him in 2015. In Trooper Yancey’s affidavit, his girlfriend’s sister alleged that he had stabbed his girlfriend in the past.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the St. Mary’s Troopers at 907-438-2019.