Troopers Arrest Tuluksak Teacher Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a Tuluksak seventh grade teacher who was sought on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

John Paul Donald Douglas, age 37, was hired by the Yupiit School District in 2016. He is accused of using peer-to-peer file-sharing software to download pornographic videos that showed female children engaged in sex acts.

A grand jury in Bethel indicted Douglas on one count of distributing child pornography and eight counts of possessing it. If convicted, he could face a potential sentence of two to 99 years on each count.

The indictment and arrest come as the result of a joint investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Technical Crimes Unit and the Troopers' Violent Offenders Unit in Bethel. Douglas' bail has been set at $50,000.