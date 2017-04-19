Troopers Report TPO Unharmed Following Alleged Ax Assault By Holy Cross Man

A Holy Cross man accused of assaulting a Tribal Police Officer on Friday was off his medication, according to State Troopers who took him into custody. Dino Peters, 22, was recently released from the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. He is currently being held at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center, where he faces six assault charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment of a child. Troopers say Holy Cross Tribal Police Officer Justin Whitley was physically assaulted and chased by Peters with a hatchet. Officer Whitley sustained minor injuries while apprehending Peters with the help of neighbors.