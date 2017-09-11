Troopers Say Man Attempted To Smuggle Heroin To Bethel Inside His Body

More information has been released about a man arrested in Anchorage with heroin that State Troopers say was headed for Bethel. Troopers report that the man was attempting to smuggle the drugs by hiding them inside his body.

According to court documents, Troopers approached William “Billy” Aloysius, age 33, at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport as he was waiting for his flight home to Bethel on August 31.

Troopers were already investigating Aloysius after receiving tips that he could be distributing drugs.

Aloysius consented to a luggage search and Troopers found a glass smoking pipe in his carry-on. This type of pipe is often used to smoke methamphetamine and Aloysius “admitted to consuming both methamphetamine and heroin.”

Troopers then obtained a second search warrant and transported Aloysius to the Alaska Native Medical Center for a CT scan. The investigation revealed a foreign object identified as 19.8 grams of black tar heroin in Aloysius’ rectum. The drug's street value in Bethel runs between $19,800 to $23,000 according to Troopers.

Aloysius is charged with a Class B Felony and is being held in the Anchorage Correctional Complex.