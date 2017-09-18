Tune In Tuesday Night For The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum

It’s almost decision time for the Bethel City Council election and tonight is KYUK's candidate forum. What do the candidates have to say about such things as crime, alcohol, and the growth of our town? How will they deal with questions submitted by our listeners? You can see it all in person as seven of the eight candidates face the public at Bethel City Hall tonight, or you can listen on the radio, live at 6:30 p.m., to the 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum. The Yup’ik translation will follow. Hear it all on KYUK, 640 AM.