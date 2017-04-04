Two Tribal Police Officers Assaulted In Akiachak

Two Tribal Police Officers were assaulted in Akiachak this weekend by intoxicated men. One faces a firearms charge; both are charged with assault.

According to State Troopers, a Tribal Police Officer was responding to a call at a home on Saturday when Ken Pasitnak, age 39, walked out on the porch and pointed a rifle at the approaching officer. The officer rushed at Pasitnak, knocking the rifle out of his hands and onto the ground. Troopers reported that Pasitnak was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the third degree and one count of misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree.

Later that evening, another Tribal Police Officer was placing Jacob Wassillie, age 45, in protective custody for intoxication when Wassillie elbowed the officer in the ribs and strangled the officer. Wassillie was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the second degree and once count of assault in the fourth degree.

Both Wassillie and Pasitnak were taken to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.