Uksuum Cauyai: The Drums Of Winter, 40 Years Later

Filmed in Emmonak 40 years ago, The Drums of Winter tells the story of dancing and potlatching between Emmonak and Alakanuk. Filmed in collaboration with the communities, the story remains relevant and authentic today. The documentary has received some of film's highest honors, including being added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in recognition of its value to American culture. Now, the film has been digitally restored and is touring the Delta. KYUK sits down with some of the people behind the screenings to discuss the significance of the film and what we can learn from it today.

Guests:

Len Kamerling: Co-producers and co-director of The Drums of Winter. Kamerling is also a professor at UAF Museum of the North.

Cecelia Martz: Retired UAF Kuskokwim University Professor of Alaska Native Studies and Anthropology.

Bob Curtis-Johnson: Film restorer at SummitDay Media.