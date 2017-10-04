Unofficial Election Results Place Williams On Both School Board And City Council

Unofficial returns from the Lower Kuskokwim School District Board election show incumbent Clarence Daniel holding onto Seat H for another three-year term, and a newly elected City Council member replacing Susan Murphy, who has left Seat E. Raymond "Thor" Williams won two elections Tuesday and will serve on both the School Board and Bethel City Council, according to unofficial results.

Votes have also been tallied for the 2017 Bethel Advisory School Board. Dolly Boney, Anne Komulainen, Alvin Jimmie Sr., and Mark Jones have been elected to serve on the advisory board.