The Utqiaġvik Whalers and Kotzebue Huskies are heading to the state volleyball championships after wins in Bethel this weekend. Bethel Regional High School hosted the 3A Western Conference Regional Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Utqiaġvik placed first with a win over Kotzebue Friday night. Kotzebue then took second place with a win over the Bethel Warriors Saturday afternoon. Bethel placed third and Nome forth; neither teams will be heading to state.