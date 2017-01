13 teams took to the frozen Kuskokwim Saturday afternoon in the running of the Akiak Dash. But unlike the weekend's other sled dog races, the Dash starts with all free-for-all where the racing teams chose their own trail for the first part of the race.

Akiak Dash 2017 Mass Start from KYUK on Vimeo.

Footage from Mike McIntyre, Victor Bee, and Ben Matheson. Music from bensound.com