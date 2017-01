Kuskokwim 300 finishers, Pete Kaiser, Brent Sass and Richie Diehl share a few words with KYUK after crossing the finish line. Watch these exclusive KYUK interviews.

K300 2nd Place Brent Sass from KYUK on Vimeo.

Richie Diehl k300 3rd place from KYUK on Vimeo.

