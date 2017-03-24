KYUK AM

Video: How would public broadcasting funding cuts affect rural Alaska?

Funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is crucial to KYUK and other rural public broadcasting stations across the country.
A major KYUK funding source is under threat by a proposed budget cut from the Trump Administration. 

Funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) makes up about 60% of KYUK's annual budget. President Trump's proposed budget cuts CPB funding entirely. 

Without the funding KYUK would be, "a hollow shell of what it is today," said general manager Shane Iverson in a recent interview with Matteen Mokalla of Vox Media. 

Watch this Vox produced video to learn more about how cuts to KYUK funding would affect rural Alaskans.

 

