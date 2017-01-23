Video: Kuskokwim 300 Overview by Student Journalists

Watch this Kuskokwim 300 overview video produced by student journalists from the Lower Kuskokwim School District.

Student journalists from Kwethluk, Bethel, Mekoryuk, and Quinhagak joined forces to cover the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 race weekend in Bethel, January 17-23.

The Multimedia Journalism class is in its fifth year. Students from the Lower Kuskokwim School District apply for the class, and are selected based on skill set and interest.

“[This class] teaches you about how to maintain a proper work ethic, how to work with others, gain use of technology, and how to write stories and compose different videos,” says Hunter Dull, a sophomore at Bethel Regional High School.

During the first part of the week, before the races begin, students review and develop multimedia skills like video editing, photography, interviewing, audio recording, filming, and creating podcasts for radio.

“I’m most excited about getting to use the cameras because I want to become a videographer after high school and college,” says Kaylen Jones, a Junior from Quinhagak.

Throughout the remainder of the semester, the group of student journalists will continue to report from other school district and community events.

More video reports produced by these students journalists can be viewed online at lksd.org/journalism. The videos will also be featured at the Kuskokwim 300 awards banquet on Monday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cultural Center.

Click here to learn more about this year’s LKSD student journalists.

