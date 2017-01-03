Warrior Basketball: Boys Place Third And Girls Fourth At Lime Solar/Pepsi Invitational

Bethel’s Warrior Basketball boys placed third and the girls fourth this weekend at the Lime Solar/Pepsi Invitational tournament in Anchorage.

On Thursday the Lady Warriors lost to the Sitka Wolves 46 to 28. Friday they made a comeback, winning 68 to 29 over the Lumen Christian Archangels. Saturday, in a razor close match, the Lady Warriors won by just one point over the Kotzebue Huskies 44 to 43.

The Warrior boys also had two wins and one loss. On Thursday the boys defeated the Sitka Wolves 69 to 58. Friday they lost by three points to the defending state champion the Utqiagvik Whalers 38 to 35. In their final game, the Warrior boys won against the Kotzebue Huskies 45 to 23.