Warrior Basketball Comes Out Behind In First Round Of The Western Conference Basketball Tournament

Both the Warrior Basketball Boys and the Lady Warrior Girls teams came out behind in the first round of games on Thursday at the Western Conference Basketball Tournament in Anchorage.

The Warrior Boys scored 58 points against the Kotzebue Huskies’ 62 points.

The Lady Warriors scored 37 points to the Barrow Whalers’ 59 points.

Katie Crow was the high scorer of the girls' game with 14 points and five rebounds. Courtney Williams sunk nine points and took nine rebounds. Ashley Mute added five points and had three rebounds. Deja Jackson added five points. Brittney Boney had two points and two rebounds, Sabrina Crow two points and three rebounds, and Marissa Crow four rebounds.

Both Bethel teams will play today in an elimination round against the Nome Nanooks. The Lady Warriors face off with the Nanooks at 3 p.m. and the Warrior Boys at 4:30 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s games will compete for the tournament's second place on Saturday.

Go Warriors!