Water And Slush Continue Forming On The Kuskokwim Ice Road

Conditions are deteriorating rapidly on the ice road, and Bethel Search and Rescue is asking residents to be careful and exercise sound judgment when traveling. BSAR President Mike Riley reports that, as of Tuesday evening, from the Bethel sandpit to Nick O Nick's fish camp, standing water lines the sides of the river, slushy snow covers the ice, and at some points, water sits beneath the snow. Across the island in front of Bethel, on the main river channel, deep water is covering the ice, and where there’s snow, water lies beneath. Riley has received reports that conditions are the same upriver.