Western Alaska Superior Court Judge Michael A. MacDonald Reappointed

Judge Michael A. MacDonald has been reappointed as a Superior Court judge in the Fourth Judicial District, which includes Bethel. Chief Justice Craig Stowers of the Alaska Supreme Court announced the decision in a press release.

The Fourth Judicial District covers a huge area, contains a population of about 133,000, and is administered from Fairbanks. It extends from the Canadian border on its eastern side to the Bering Sea in the west. In the east, it includes the population centers of Fairbanks, Tok, Delta Junction, Galena, Healy, Nenana and Fort Yukon. In the west are Bethel, Chevak, Hooper Bay, Aniak, St. Mary’s and Emmonak.

MacDonald was first appointed to the Superior Court in 2007 after leaving a private law practice in Fairbanks. Before that he lived and practiced law in Anchorage.

The judge received his undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 1978,and his law degree from the University of New Mexico in 1988. He was in private practice in Fairbanks from 1988 until his appointment to the Superior Court in 2007. Judge MacDonald is a member of the Family Law Rules Committee, Magistrates Training Committee, New Judge Training Committee, Jury Improvement Committee, and Electronic Courts Committee.