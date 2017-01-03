Wharfage Tariff Expected To Increase At Bethel Port

Notices are up around town saying that the Port of Bethel will be increasing its wharfage tariff. That’s the fee charged on goods and materials being moved at the Bethel port.

City Manager and Port Director Pete Williams expects the rate to increase by five percent, or by about 52 cents per ton, after the City Council approves the changes. And this would just be the first increase in a coming series. The city plans to keep raising the tariff by five percent every year for the next five years.

In addition to the tariff increase, wharfage on fuel will rise by one cent per gallon. The funds will go into a savings account for the Small Boat Harbor. Williams says their first use will be purchasing new floats.

City Council is likely to approve the changes by the end of January.