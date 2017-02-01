What's Happening In Your House District? Rep. Fansler Talks About Upcoming Projects

In an effort to keep our listeners informed about their state legislature, KYUK will be hosting bi-weekly check-ins with representatives from Western Alaska in both the House and the Senate. In this installment, KYUK’s Adrian Wagner speaks with House Representative Zach Fansler of District 38 about upcoming bills that Fansler and his team are co-sponsoring.

Fansler and his team are planning a trip to Bethel the weekend of February 11 to hold a community forum on the state fiscal crisis. More details on that will be available soon.