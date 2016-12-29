Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories, And Coastal Flood Warning Issued For YK Delta Areas

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Yukon Delta and a winter weather advisory for the Lower Kuskokwim Valley.

The Lower Yukon Delta, which includes the villages around Mountain Village and St. Mary’s, went under warning Thursday morning and will remain under red alert until 6 p.m. Thursday night. The forecast for Thursday predicts patchy freezing fog, rain, freezing rain, and snow with little or no snow accumulation. South winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to around 45 miles per hour are expected with high temperatures around 30.

The Lower Yukon Delta is also under a coastal flood watch from late Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

The Lower Yukon Valley, which includes the villages around Russian Mission, is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m. Friday. Thursday's forecast predicts patchy freezing fog and light freezing rain and snow with ice accumulation of less than one-quarter of an inch. South winds of 25 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 45 miles per hour and a high temperature around 30.

The Lower Kuskokwim Valley, which includes the villages around Sleetmute, is under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Thursday, with light freezing rain and snow expected to add three inches of snow and one-quarter to one-half inch of ice.

No warning or advisory has been issued for the Lower Kuskokwim Delta area surrounding Bethel to the coast. Thursday's forecast for the area carries rain turning to snow with high temperatures in the mid-30s and south winds to 40 miles per hour.