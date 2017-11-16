Woman Accused Of Stabbing In Pilot Station

A young Pilot Station woman is accused of repeatedly stabbing another woman on Monday night.

Adria Paul, age 19, allegedly stabbed the other woman four to five times in the arm; the victim was flown to Bethel for medical treatment. In an affidavit filed by State Trooper Zachary Huckstep, Paul admits that she was drinking before the incident and says that she stabbed the woman in self-defense.

Paul is charged with assault in the first degree and is currently incarcerated at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. She was arraigned in Bethel yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and the court has yet to set bail in her case.