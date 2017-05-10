YK Delta Firefighters Attending Fire Leadership Training

State and Federal fire agencies have teamed up to sponsor leadership training for firefighters from the YK Delta this month. The training is the Alaska Interagency Crew Boss Academy and is held once every two years. During a two-week intensive session, firefighters hone skills in leadership, radio, weather, risk assessment, safety, structure protection and using GPS and maps.

State Division of Forestry spokesman, Tim Mowry, said both agencies stand to benefit from having more people on hand who are qualified to be Crew Bosses, especially with the level of turnover among fire crews. He says it’s important for agencies to ensure there is more than one trained Crew Boss on staff per village.

“You can’t have a crew without a Crew Boss,” said Mowry. Both agencies try to ensure they have plenty of qualified crew bosses to fill out their crews, typically running between 15 to 20 members.

With the Crew Boss Academy training, firefighters will be qualified to work in both Alaska and the lower 48 and will qualify for higher pay.

“It’s really sort of like any other profession,” said Mowry. “This is really professional development. These are people that are motivated enough and want to move up in the firefighting world.”

Firefighters from Hooper Bay, Holy Cross, Chevak, and Scammon Bay are attending the training academy now through May 22.