YK Delta High School Runners Fare Well At State Cross Country Meet

Runners from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta made a strong showing at the state’s cross country meet at Bartlett High School in Anchorage this weekend.

The Bethel Regional High School boys team ranked second in the Division II competition. Out of 145 boys, BRHS runner Mathew Hunter finished in 27th place, Diesel Geerdts in 40th place, and Thomas Phelan in 41st place.

Girls teams in the Delta did not rank, but runners fared well individually. Out of 138 girls in the Division II competition, Acacia Chingliak of Akiachak placed 27th, Dorothy Bukowski of BRHS 48th, and Leah Amukon of Scammon Bay came in 52nd.