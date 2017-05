YK Delta Results And Awards For 2017 Native Youth Olympics

Here are the results and awards for the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta teams at the 2017 Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage.

THURSDAY, April 27

KNEEL JUMP

Girls, 2nd place, Arianna Smith, Bethel, 46 ¼”

Boys, 1st place, Wilton Charles, LKSD, 64 ¼”

ALASKAN HIGH KICK

Girls, 1st place, Tara Agwiak, LYSD, 77″ 0

Boys, 1st place, Calvin Egoak, LKSD, 86” 2 m

FRIDAY, April 28

ESKIMO STICK PULL

Boys, 4th place, Jamal Alstrom, LYSD

SCISSOR BROAD JUMP

Boys, 5th place, Merlin White, LKSD, 33′ 6″

ONE-HAND REACH

Girls

1st place, Joeli Carlson, Bethel, 58” 0

2nd place Chantel Snyder, LKSD, 58” 1miss @ 54"

3rd place June Tuluk, Chevak, 54” 0 miss @ 55” 0 m

4th place Tara Agwaik, LYSD, 54” 0 miss @55” 1 miss @ 57”

TWO-FOOT HIGH KICK

Girls

5th place Tara Agwaik, LYSD, 66”

6th place Katelyn Paul, LKSD, 66″ 0 m

SATURDAY, April 29

INDIAN STICK PULL

Boys, 5th place, Jaden Ulroan, Chevak

ONE-FOOT HIGH KICK

Boys

2nd place, Clevon Constantine, Bethel, 104” 0 m

4th place, Isaiah Charles, LKSD, 100/101” 1 m

SEAL HOP

Girls, 4th place, Denise Uttereyuk, Lower Yukon, 118’ 3”

Boys

1st place, Jaden Anaver, LKSD, 156’ 9-1/2”

4th place, Edward Atcherian, Chevak, 99’ 8”

AWARDS:

Sportsmanship Award: Male, Isaiah Charles, LKSD

Best Team Banner : LYSD

Overall Teams: 4th place LKSD

SaveSave