YK Delta Tribes Holding Constitutional Conference In Bethel This Week

Starting Tuesday, August 1 at the Bethel Cultural Center, Yup’ik and Athabascan Tribes of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will gather for a three day convention.

The main item on the agenda is creating a regional tribal government for the YK Delta. Other items on the schedule include roundtable discussions and status updates on Public Safety, Health, and “Regional Alcohol Control/Impact of Bethel Liquor Stores with Tribal Leaders,” just to name a few. The convention starts today at 9 a.m. and runs through Thursday, August 3.