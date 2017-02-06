YKHC To Ban Tobacco

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation has pledged to become tobacco-free next year. This means smoking, dipping, and chewing will not be allowed in any YKHC rented or owned buildings, both in Bethel and the villages.

The corporation made the announcement in conjunction with World Cancer Awareness Day on February 5, and said in a press release that it will be removing ashtrays and smoke shacks over the next year.

YKHC says that those caught using tobacco products will be asked to stop and given information on how to quit. The ban goes into effect some time in February 2018.

Correction: An earlier version said the ban would begin this year, when actually it will begin in 2018.