YKHC Bans Smoking From Its Campuses

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation became tobacco free as of Sunday. This means that smoking, dipping, and chewing will not be allowed on any YKHC rented or owned buildings and properties, both in Bethel and the villages.

The corporation made the announcement on February 5, in conjunction with World Cancer Awareness Day, and said in press release that it will be removing ashtrays and smoke shacks over the next year.

YKHC says that those caught using tobacco products will be asked to stop and given information on how to quit.