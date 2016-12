Steve Heimel, one of KYUK's News Managing Editors, was recently honored when a renowned Cup'ik mask and doll maker thought Heimel’s likeness would make a pretty good doll. Earl Atchak of Chevak has heard Heimel's voice on Alaska radio for decades and modeled the doll after Facebook pictures of the longtime radio host. KYUK talked with Atchak about the doll-making process and the inspiration behind his work.